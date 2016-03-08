Real Madrid's scouting team upset after losing out on AC Milan's Paqueta

In fact, the success of Lucas Paqueta has angered Real Madrid's scouting team, as Milan brought the player in for €35m plus bonuses. The Bernabeu side had reportedly followed Paqueta for more than a year, as he fulfiled all the requirements set.

Furthermore, the same scouting team that brought in Vinicius Junior also insisted on Paqueta. However, Real Madrid took their time and lost out on the midfielder due to the 'Leonardo blitz', which came as a surprise for many.

Since joining the Rossoneri, Paqueta has started all of the games, certainly proving his qualities straight away. He has managed to get on the scoresheet once, while assisting an additional two goals.

What looked like an expensive bet just two months ago, has proved to be a great purchase by AC Milan and specifically their sporting director Leonardo.