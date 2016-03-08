Real Madrid star and Monaco winger two main targets for Inter Milan
09 August at 17:20The league season in Italy, the Serie A will start in over one week’s time and before the start of the new season starts, Inter Milan want to make two new additions to the squad before the summer transfer window closes.
The director of sports of the Nerazzurri, Piero Ausilio want to make sure that he helps Inter Milan in completing the signings of the midfielder of Real Madrid, Luka Modric and the winger of the AS Monaco, Keita Baldé Diao.
As per the information gathered by Calciomercato.com, from the offices of the corso Vittorio Emanuele, they are awaiting developments from the club from the Spanish capital and also from the club that is in the region of Monaco for the Croatian professional footballer and the Senegalese professional footballer in the summer transfer window.
Our Pasquale Guarro, posted on Inter, has dealt with this and other topics in the usual video live on Facebook on the Calciomercato.com page.
Go to comments