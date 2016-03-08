Real Madrid to make 120 million euros move for Chelsea star
25 June at 16:25Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly set the fee that they will offer to Chelsea to sign Eden Hazard.
Hazard is currently part of the Belgian side that is playing the FIFA World Cup in Russia and has done well to make sure that the country's spot in the knockout round of the competition is all but assured. He scored twice in Belgium's 5-2 win over Tunisia this past weekend.
Marca report that Real Madrid are interested in signing Hazard this summer, after claims by his father that his son will not pen a renewal with the club.
The Los Blancos have designated 120 million euros in the budget for the Chelsea superstar.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
