Real Madrid want Roma legend Francesco Totti
06 July at 15:10Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly want to make Roma legend Francesco Totti a part of their club management.
Totti recently announced his exit from the giallorossi management as he went onto criticise the club's ownership and revealed that it was a big reason why he left the club.
Fresh reports from Corriere della Sera claim that Florentino Perez has been trying to bring the Italian legend into the club's sporting structure but has competition from Sampdoria too.
Massimo Ferrero has also been in constant touch with Totti to bring him to the club but the Italian is also tempted by offers from abroad.
In a recent interview that he gave to Sky Sports, he had said: "I never thought I would choose to leave Rome, but now it's done. My future could be in Italy, but also abroad, in Europe."
Totti was also close to joining Real as a player and the Los Blancos were in for his signature when the forward had his relations break down with the club's management back then.
