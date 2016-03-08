Real Madrid will accept €100 million offer for Ronaldo
08 July at 14:30Real Madrid have reportedly accepted Juventus 100 million euros offer for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
It has been reported that Ronaldo is set to move away from Real Madrid this summer, with Juventus already having made an offer of 100 million euros for him. The former Manchester United is willing to join the bianconeri this summer.
Tuttosport say that Florentino Perez feels that the 100 million euros offer is good enough for the Old Lady to sign Ronaldo.
Mendes has reportedly got the approval from Perez for the fee, with Ronaldo currently holidaying in Greece but is expected to land in Turin early next week.
Mendes will present Juve's offer of 100 million euros to Perez on Tuesday and that will be a decisive day in the negotiations.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments