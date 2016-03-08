Real Madrid won't give up on signing Man Utd target
14 July at 10:55Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly have no intention of giving up on signing Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The Spain born Serbian midfielder has become one of the hottest properties in world football and his performances for Lazio have attracted interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Il Tempo believe that Real Madrid will not give up on Milinkovic-Savic and are preparing an offer of 120 million euros for the Lazio talisman.
