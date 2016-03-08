Real to make shock €150m bid for Man Utd and Juve target?
16 June at 11:35Reports from Italian daily SportItalia state that Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to make an offer of 150 million euros to sign Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the most wanted midfielders in the continent right now, thanks to his impressive showings with Lazio over the last two seasons. Last season, the Spain born Serbian midfielder appeared 35 times in the Serie A, scoring 12 times and assisting thrice.
SportItalia state that while Juventus and Manchester United are interested in the Serbian, Florentino Perez is ready to offer Lazio a 150 million euros fee to lure the biancocelesti into selling the talismanic midfielder.
The director of this operation would be Jorge Mendes, who also helped Lazio sell Keita Balde to Monaco last summer and knows both parties very well.
Not just the 150 million euros fee, Real Madrid will also offer Milinkovic-Savic a wage of 8 million euros a season, with 2 million euros reserved for bonuses.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments