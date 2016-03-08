Rebic, Jovic and Haller: 110 million worth of flops
13 December at 20:00The Eintracht Frankfurt transfer market recently is amusing, in the Bundesliga as in Europe. After an amazing 2018/19 season, three names stood out from the rest: Sebastien Haller, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic.
In 3-5-2 they alternated for two men out front, in 3-4-1-2 they learned to share spaces, playing for each other, and working together to find the goal. The season closed with them in seventh place, and with a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa league.
However, Calciomercato reports that, with all due credit, the numbers this season simply do not compare. Sebastien Haller left the Eintracht for West Ham and for 50 million euros; Luka Jovic flew to Madrid for 60 million euros and Ante Rebic has landed in Milan on a two-year loan, traded for Andrè Silva.
But the numbers, so far, are merciless: 4 goals in 15 Premier League appearances for Haller , whom has not scored since October.
For the Serbian in Madrid, where there is no space to squeeze him into the side, has not performed adequetely and seems to not have the full backing of manager Zidane. 0 goals and 0 assists for Rebic with the Milan shirt.
Last year the music was completely different: the French, until December 2, had scored 9 goals and 7 assists in 14 appearances ; the Serb had done even better, with 10 goals in 12 appearances and 4 assists (with five in the Eintracht 7-1 win in Dusseldorf); the Croatian, finally, after an injury start, put together 10 appearances, 5 goals and 2 assists.
Sold for 110 million, Rebic and Haller are struggling in the difficulties of their clubs, Jovic who has to deal with too much competition from the Casa Blanca. Having abandoned their comfort zone, they have lost their way in need to work hard to regain the confidence at top level.
