Reina reveals why Chelsea and Real Madrid should hire Sarri & why he left Liverpool
01 June at 14:30Outgoing Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his career that is destined to continue at AC Milan (read the first part of the interview here).
Questioned about his career in Italy so far, the Spaniard said: “It all begun with Benitez in 2013. He called me several times but I didn’t want to leave Liverpool and I was trying to sign a new contract. Then Mignolet arrived and I thought Benitez’s project was interesting.”
“Napoli’s season was amazing. We did 91 points in this campaign. Juve deserve the praise for what they did. I believe in the referees’ good faith but it is also true that Juventus’ weight in the Italian football is pretty heavy. It will be difficult for Napoli and Ancelotti to beat them because they invest lot of money every year.”
“It’s all thanks to Sarri, he established many records this season and his style is simply brilliant, he is a great manager. Real Madrid? I’d suggest Real to hire him, as I would do with any other club in the world. Sarri has stunning ideas, his approach to the job is maniacal.”
