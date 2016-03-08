Release clause of Arsenal, West Ham and Everton target to expire in August: the details
27 July at 13:55Luas Torreira may not be the only Sampdoria player that will join Arsenal this summer as the Gunners have also set their sights on Dennis Praet, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
Praet, 24, was scouted by Newcastle last season but the Magpies have failed to match the player’s € 25 million release clause.
Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero, however, would agree to sell the Belgian midfielder for € 30 million, a fee that could be paid into multiple installments. The payment of a release clause, in fact, can’t be split into multiple installments.
The release clause of Praet, however, is set to expire in the first week of August and if the Premier League clubs interested in signing the player want to sign the Belgian for his release clause, they’d have to speed up and make contact with Sampdoria as soon as they can.
Praet was reported to have already agreed a move to Juventus but the Serie A giants did not confirm the deal and have not made any offer to sign the talented midfielder.
