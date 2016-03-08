Report: AC Milan eye Sampdoria man for the midfield

Leonardo has certainly put a lot of focus on Serie A when searching for reinforcements, as the likes of Sensi, Duncan and Diawara have been identified as targets. According to Tuttosport , yet another name has been added to the sporting director's wish list: Dennis Praet.

Unlike the situations with Sensi, Duncan and Diawara, where Milan's assaults were denied, Sampdoria have a rough agreement with Praet that if a big club comes around, they will listen to offers. It won't be easy, however, as the player is valued at around €30m by his current club. A big fee, though the track remains hot.

Lucas Paquetà and Krzysztof Piatek won't be the only signings for Milan this month. The club's leaders have promised Gattuso that they will try to land a midfielder as well as a winger, and thus the market continues.