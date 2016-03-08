Report: AC Milan join Juventus and Real Madrid in race for Roma's Zaniolo
19 March at 09:30Nicolo Zaniolo has been one of the revelations of the season, scoring 5 goals and assisting another 2 across all competitions for Roma. However, it could be the youngster's first and at the same time last season in the capital.
This was also indicated by Claudio Ranieri's words after the Giallorossi's loss against Spal. The former Leicester manager admitted that without Champions League qualification, "many would leave". And among these, there may also be Zaniolo.
As reported by Tuttosport, Roma are ready to extend the player's contract by one year (to 2024) but then will listen to offers of European clubs, with a line of teams interested.
The club ahead of everyone is Juventus, which presented a draft bid to Roma of 60 million euros but, according to the Turin-based paper, AC Milan have also joined the race for the midfielder.
The Rossoneri, in search of a place in the next edition of the Champions League, sensitive to talents under 25 years old, carried out some survey for Zaniolo, like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Juventus are ahead but the player is also on Milan's radar.
Go to comments