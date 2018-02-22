Report: AC Milan line up move for Monaco striker
12 May at 15:25Tuttosport understands that Serie A giants AC Milan are lining up a move to sign Monaco striker Radamel Falcao.
The 32-year-old Falcao joined Monaco from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2013 and while he has endured frustrating spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, he has reinvigorated himself at the Ligue 1 outfit. This season, the Colombian has found the back fo the net 18 times in just 25 Ligue 1 appearances, racking up a tally of three assists on the way.
Reports from Tuttosport understand that with the signings of Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva having failed to settle in, Milan see Falcao as a man who can reinvigorate their attack.
It is said that Falcao's agent Jorge Mendes has already contacted Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone over a possible move and wants the striker to head to the San Siro.
Mendes also represents Andre Silva and is working on the idea of a swap deal involving the two of his clients. The Colombian's contract at Monaco expires in the summer of 2020 and he earns 7 million euros a season. He wants to play in the Europa League, but if Milan fail to qualify for the Europa League, it can dent their hopes of signing Falcao.
