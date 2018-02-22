Report: AC Milan open talks to sign Kessié’s replacement
13 May at 12:40AC Milan are already planning a few signings for the next campaigns as the rossoneri need to strengthen their team to return to the top of Italian end European football. Rino Gattuso is tasked with the job of qualifying for Europa League and today the rossoneri will face Atalanta in a key clash for their European expectations.
According to a report of Tuttosport one of AC Milan’s priority is to sign a new midfielder who can replace Franck Kessié. The Ivory Coast star, in fact, will play his 53rd match of the season today and AC Milan believe he needs a back-up for the next campaign.
Sassuolo ace Alfred Duncan could be the reply to AC Milan’s needs. The Turin-based paper claims AC Milan have already opened talks to sign him as chiefs of the Serie A giants met Sassuolo director of football Giovanni Carnevali in Mian this past Wednesday.
The rossoneri are also interested in Politano and Berardi and Sassuolo have told AC Milan that they will need at least € 20 million to sign Duncan in the summer.
