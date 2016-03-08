Report: AC Milan ready to make an exception to keep important duo
11 April at 13:00The ideas are clear and the strategy has been outlined, but with a few exceptions. If it's true that AC Milan's goal is to cut the costs, it's also equally true that CEO Gazidis wants to bring a club back to the top after too many disappointing years.
To do this, some exceptions to the guidelines will be necessary, which mainly will be linked to the 'young players' and 'low salaries' ideas. The first two cases, as today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport reports (via Calciomercato.com, concern Alessio Romagnoli and Ante Rebic.
For the captain, whose contract will expire in 2022, the Rossoneri want to lock him down. A firm point on the pitch and in the locker room, the former Roma man is fundamental and the extension must be tackled as soon as possible. Therefore, a pay rise (from current €3.5m per year) is expected.
The speech is similar for Rebic. His loan spell at the club will expire in June 2021 and the goal of Milan is to sign him on a permanent basis. Once the agreement with the player has been reached, which also will be higher than the wage cap, the Rossoneri can deal with Frankfurt.
If in recent months the value had increased to €40m, the post-Coronavirus crisis can now help Milan. They are currently studying the best way to go about the matter.
