Report: AC Milan target's agent to meet Arsenal to negotiate transfer
04 June at 17:10Every transfer window, particularly in the summer transfer window, we get to hear one of the bizarre transfer stories where a shock transfer rumour emerges. One of that surfaced today a couple of hours ago when Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was linked to Arsenal.
Marouane Fellaini’s contract at Manchester United will expire on June 30. He is a free agent in the summer as per the current situation and Arsenal manager Unai Emery could take advantage of the former Everton midfielder’s contract situation at Old Trafford.
According to journalist Patrick Juillard, Marouane Fellaini’s agent will meet Arsenal this week at a hotel to negotiate the transfer. The Manchester United midfielder is also wanted by AC Milan in Italy.
However, Marouane Fellaini’s high wage demands has made AC Milan to put their move on hold for the Belgian international midfielder in the summer transfer window. If Arsenal are interested, it could be difficult for Milan to fight with the Gunners for Fellaini.
