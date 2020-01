Report: Atletico eye move for Arsenal’s star striker

Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are interested in signing English Premier League giants Arsenal’s star striker Alexandre Lacazette, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com The Madrid-based outfit have been in the market to sign a striker who can replace leaving Diego Costa and have been linked with Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani in the recent past.As per the latest report, Atletico have identified Arsenal’s Lacazette as a perfect alternative to Cavani and can make a move for him in the near future.