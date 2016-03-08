Report: Atletico Madrid make low-ball offer for Torino striker

However, the problem has always been the same: his price tag. Belotti has a €100m release clause (valid for foreign clubs) in his contract, which is what Torino's president Urbano Cairo. Even though the Italian has performed, well he just isn't worth that kind of money.

According to Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Atletico Madrid have made an offer for the player. The Spanish side are looking for a striker in January and Belotti is on their radar. Per the report, they have presented a €35m offer.





Of course, this wasn't even considered by the Turin side, who are looking to renew the player's contract instead. As mentioned, they would only sell him for the clause.

For many years now, Andrea Belotti has been linked with the next big move in his career. After consistently performing for Torino, despite the team's various struggles in the past few years, the striker has attracted the interest of several clubs.