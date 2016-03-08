Report: Barca closing in on contract extension of Juve target Ter Stegen
28 December at 11:50Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are closing in on the contract extension of star goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old is being termed as one of the best in his position in the world and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus, German Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich and French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Germany international, who currently has a contract with Barcelona till the summer of 2022, is set to extend his stay with the Catalan-based club in the near future.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments