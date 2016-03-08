Report: Bologna, Juan Jesus facing difficulty in agreeing financial package
25 December at 12:40Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are facing difficulties in concluding the deal of league rivals AS Roma’s out-of-favour defender Juan Jesus, as per Il Messaggero cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing season.
There have been reports of Bologna’s interest in Jesus as they look to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, despite having concrete interest, the Rossoblu are finding it hard to come to a financial agreement with the Brazil international who currently earns salary of €2.2 million at Roma and has a contract till the summer of 2021.
Jesus has been at Roma since the 2017 when he moved from league rivals Inter Milan for a reported transfer fee of €8 million.
Till now, Jesus has represented his current club in 90 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score a single goal along with providing a solitary assist.
