Report: Chelsea beat Juventus and Monaco for Russian star
17 July at 11:45Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly found an agreement to sign Juventus and MOnaco target Aleksandr Golovin.
The Russian impressed for his country in the World Cup and played an important role in taking it to the quarter-final of the competition. He has drawn links with Juventus and with Monaco, over the last few days.
The BBC report that Chelsea have found an agreement to sign Golovin from CSKA Moscow and they have beaten interest from Monaco and the Old Lady to acquire the Russian's services.
The medical could happen today and Golovin will sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.
