Report: Chelsea reach agreement with Napoli for Sarri, announcement immiment
25 June at 12:40Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly set to become the new manager of Chelsea, with an announcement imminent.
Sarri joined Napoli as the club's boss in the summer of 2015 from fellow Serie A side Empoli. Since then, the Italian has gained a fair share of rave reviews. He nearly won the Scudetto title last season, but Juventus managed to win the title for the record seventh consecutive season.
The British media report that Chelsea have finally found an agreement with Sarri, after weeks of negotiations with Napoli.
Chelsea have now agreed to pay Napoli five million euros to release him from the partenopei and sign for the Stamford Bridge based outfit.
A deal is expected to be announced in the next few hours by Chelsea and Sarri will be the Blues boss next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
