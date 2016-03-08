Report: Chelsea ready to rival United for Lyon striker
05 November at 17:40English Premier League outfit Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United for the French Ligue 1 club Lyon’s striker Moussa Dembele, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com
The 23-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Chelsea are now also interested in signing the former Celtic striker and are likely to make a move for him in the coming transfer windows.
