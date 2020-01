Report: Chelsea’s Moses to undergo medical by Thursday ahead of Inter move

English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s winger Victor Moses is now edging closer to completing a move to Inter Milan, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com The 29-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan at the Turkish club Fenerbahce but recent reports suggested that he is on his way to join the Milan-based club where he is going to work with his former manager Antonio Conte.As per the latest report, the winger is set to undergo medical by Thursday to complete a proposed move to the Italian club.The report further stated that Moses will join Inter on a loan deal who will also have the option of making it permanent by paying €10 million.If the deal will go through, the Nigeria international will leave the London-based club after making 128 appearances in all competitions where he has managed to score 18 times and also provided 13 assists.