Report: Chiesa reaches agreement with Juventus
04 June at 23:29According to Sky Sport, Juventus have reached a verbal agreement with Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa. The 22-year-old has chosen Juventus but Fiorentina have not given their green light yet.
Chiesa is reported to have agreed a five-year, € 5 million-a-year-deal with the Old Lady.
Rocco Commisso is in talks to buy Fiorentina from the Della Valle family who released an official statement yesterday to say that "Chiesa is going nowhere". The final decision, however, won't be down to them as Commisso will finalize the € 165 million purchase of the club on Thursday.
Chiesa spoke from Coverciano today and said that he is not interested about transfer speculations.
Go to comments