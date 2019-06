Report: Chiesa reaches agreement with Juventus

According to Sky Sport,with Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa. The 22-year-old has chosen Juventus but Fiorentina have not given their green light yet.Chiesa is reported to have agreed a five-year, € 5 million-a-year-deal with the Old Lady. Rocco Commisso is in talks to buy Fiorentina from the Della Valle family who released an official statement yesterday to say that "Chiesa is going nowhere". The final decision, however, won't be down to them as Commisso will finalize the € 165 million purchase of the club on Thursday.