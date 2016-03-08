Report: Chris Smalling agrees to join AS Roma permanently
03 January at 12:40English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s defender Chris Smalling has agreed for a permanent move to Italian Serie A giants AS Roma, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is currently on a season-long loan at the Rome-based club where he has impressed everyone with his offensive and defensive capabilities.
There have been reports that Roma’s hierarchy are keen to sign Smalling permanently after being impressed with his on-field performances and negotiations with their counterparts in Manchester have been underway for quite some time.
As per the latest report, the defender has finally given his approval for the permanent move to the Italian capital and now the deal is likely to be concluded in €15 million.
If the deal will go through, Smalling will leave the Manchester-based outfit after spending nine seasons at the Old Trafford where he has represented the Red Devils in 323 matches, scoring 18 goals along with providing four assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments