Report: Conte's Chelsea exit to be announced in the coming few hours
22 May at 19:00A report from Premium Sport suggests that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will formalize his exit from the club in the next few hours.
Conte joined Chelsea in the summer of 2016 after having managed the Italian national side in the Euro 2016. The former Juventus boss won the Premier League during his debut season and earned accolades for his achievements. This season, the Blues have finished fifth in the Premier League and won the FA Cup by beating Manchester United in the final of the competition this past weekend.
Premium Sport reports that news about Conte leaving Chelsea could be finalized in the coming few hours after Conte is set to formalize his departure from the club.
The termination of contract is a contentious issue though, as the club wants a consentual resolution of the contract, but Conte intends to terminate it to get his termination fee for the one season that is left on the deal.
His bad relations with Roman Abramovich is the reason for his exit, with Luis Enrique, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and Blues youth technician Jules Morris in the hunt to replace him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments