Report: De Ligt has conquered Juve - now worth more than €75m
21 March at 16:30At Juventus, Matthijs De Ligt has matured as a man and as a player. After a rocky start to the season, the Dutchman has managed to work his way back, performing at the level that made the Bianconeri buy him from Ajax last summer.
As mentioned, it has been a journey with highs and lows for the defender. Now, even in the toughest moments - such as the first leg against Lyon in Champions League - he has been one of the best for Maurizio Sarri's team. In other words, he can no longer be deemed as a flop.
Juventus paid €75m for his services and as Tuttosport writes (via Calciomercato.com), the value of the player has certainly not decreased, but rather it has increased. De Ligt continues to grow and has a bright future ahead of him, but on a club and national level.
Go to comments