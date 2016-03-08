Report: De Ligt has conquered Juve - now worth more than €75m

As mentioned, it has been a journey with highs and lows for the defender. Now, even in the toughest moments - such as the first leg against Lyon in Champions League - he has been one of the best for Maurizio Sarri's team. In other words, he can no longer be deemed as a flop.

Juventus paid €75m for his services and as Tuttosport writes ( via Calciomercato.com ), the value of the player has certainly not decreased, but rather it has increased. De Ligt continues to grow and has a bright future ahead of him, but on a club and national level.

At Juventus, Matthijs De Ligt has matured as a man and as a player. After a rocky start to the season, the Dutchman has managed to work his way back, performing at the level that made the Bianconeri buy him from Ajax last summer.