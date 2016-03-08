Report: Everton are serious about Vecino; Inter ready to sacrifice him for Eriksen

One of the candidates to leave the Nerazzurri is Matias Vecino, who already in the summer had more than one suitor abroad. The Uruguayan midfielder isn't one of Antonio Conte's favourites, but there's also another motivation that is pushing Inter to sell.

On the budget, a sale of the midfielder would look good for the San Siro side, both in terms of saved wages and the capital based on the amortization they have already made. Furthermore, it seems one club is willing to take him away.



For more news, visit our homepage. According to Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Everton are serious in their pursuit of the player, as contacts have accelerated in the last few days. Inter are asking for no less than €15-20m, and it remains to be seen if the English side can satisfy their request.

The quick blitz of Piero Ausilio in London has paid off and will help Inter on the transfer market. Not only with the Chelsea's Giroud and Tottenham's Eriksen signings, but perhaps also with a few departures that the Nerazzurri could be forced to make to fund the moves.