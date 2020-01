Report: Everton manager Ancelotti annoyed with Gattuso’s comments

The newspaper claims that Ancelotti didn't appreciate some of the comments about his management, which came out of Gattuso's mouth in recent days. For example, he stated that Ancelotti 'hit the bottom' and 'now we run it in a different way'.





For more news, visit our homepage. Of course, it's clear that Napoli have a concept now that's quite different from the one at the start of the season. Nevertheless, it was surprising to hear Gattuso's statements.

Perhaps, maybe more so annoyance than actual anger. As Corriere Dello Sport reports ( via Calciomercato.com ), the former AC Milan manager has annoyed the current Everton manager, who until December 11th was on the Napoli bench instead of Gattuso.