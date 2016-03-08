As reported by La Nazione, Fiorentina will have to discuss with Chelsea for the transfer, as the Croatian is owned by the English side. He spent last season at Spartak Moscow on loan, after enjoying a good season with AC Milan in 2016/17.

Chelsea are not confident in the midfielder's progress and would, therefore, be willing to let him go this summer. Fiorentina are interested, looking to bring Pasalic in on loan with an obligation to buy valued at around €9m.

Pasalic scored five goals in all competitions with Spartak last season, playing a total of 32 games. For Fiorentina, he could be perfect alongside Jordan Veretout in the midfielder. Moreover, during his time with AC Milan, he proved that he's good enough for the league.