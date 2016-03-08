Report: Gazidis wants Capello for the 'new AC Milan'
01 March at 19:00The internal breakdown of the AC Milan management will almost certainly lead to one solution: the departure of some directors at the end of the season.
Paolo Maldini and especially Zvonimir Boban, as we reported this morning, could be put on the door. A decision made by Elliott Management with the endorsement of Ivan Gazidis, the current Rossoneri CEO who enjoys the esteem of the American ownership.
According to Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), tomorrow Gazidis will meet Boban Mand Maldini to take stock of the situation and understand if there will be room for reconciliation, even if at the moment it seems difficult for the three to agree on the future of the club.
In the event of a final break, Gazidis would likely make a decisive move for Ralf Ragnick to become the new coach and sporting director of the club. But there is talk also of another figure.
The idea of Gazidis would be to bring Fabio Capello back into question. The former Milan manager would be the right man to act as a link between the team, the technical sector and the management.
Go to comments