Report: Genoa interested in re-signing striker
01 January at 18:45Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are interested in re-signing striker Mattia Destro in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoblu have been struggling on the domestic front in the ongoing campaign where they are currently placed on the bottom position of the league table with just 11 points after 17 matches.
As per the latest report, to turn the crisis around, club’s hierarchy have decided to strengthen the attacking unit and are already considering making a move for Destro in the mid-season transfer window.
