Report: Inter deposit de Vrij contract ahead of Lazio showdown
10 May at 10:00According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have completed the signing of Stefan de Vrij, whose contract with Lazio is due to expire at the end of the season.
The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri for several months, with it becoming clear earlier this year that he did not want to extend his stay in Rome. Indeed, the 26-year-old central defender has put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth €4.2 million per season plus bonuses.
It remains to be seen whether this will have any impact on Simone Inzaghi’s team selection for the Biancocelesti’s decisive match at home to the Nerazzurri on May 20th, which will probably determine which of the two sides qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, de Vrij becomes La Beneamata’s third signing ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martínez also set to join the club.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments