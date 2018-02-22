Report: Inter weigh up swoop for Roma star, Man Utd target
12 May at 11:05According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have identified Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi as a potential target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 27-year-old has been deployed at right-back regularly over the past couple of years, hence Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio believes he would be an ideal signing should he fail to land Valencia’s João Cancelo.
Coach Luciano Spalletti has also indicated that he would relish the chance to work alongside his former Giallorossi pupil again, though negotiations are yet to begin so any such talk is somewhat premature.
Florenzi’s contract is due to expire next year (June 2019) and so there is a good chance that he will be available for a relatively small fee come the end of the season. While he is still expected to remain in the capital, La Beneamata are waiting in the wings to take advantage of the continued uncertainty.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
