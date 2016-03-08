Report: Juve closing in on signing of RB Salzburg’s Haaland
24 December at 10:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus are closing in on the signing of Austrian club Red Bull (RB) Salzburg’s star forward Erling Braut Haaland, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the European football after managing to score 28 goals along with providing seven assists in just 22 appearances in all competitions.
Haaland has been linked with the Europe’s elite clubs like Manchester United from England, Borussia Dortmund from Germany and Real Madrid from Spain in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club are edging closer to signing the Norway international in the mid-season transfer window.
The report stated that Juve’s hierarchy are more than willing to meet player’s buyout clause of €30 million whereas they are willing to offer a contract of five years’ worth of €3.5 million per season.
Haaland has been at Salzburg since January 2019 when he moved from Molde FK for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
