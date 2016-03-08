Juventus continue to make moves on the transfer market. In fact, the Bianconeri are planning a small revolution in the defensive department, as youngster Daniele Rugani could be heading towards the exit.

The arrival of Mattia Caldara from Atalanta is already certain, therefore, Beppe Marotta could be willing to sacrifice Rugani in order to finance some of the signings.

Chelsea are by the looks of it willing to hire former Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri, who has informed the management that Rugani should be the main target for the defence. Ideally, Juventus wouldn't let him go, however, they can't guarantee the player a leading role next season.

For this reason, meetings have taken place between Juventus and Rugain's agent as of late, where sporting director confirmed that an offer of €30-35m would be needed in order to sell.





