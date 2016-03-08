Report: Juve reject Man City’s €50m Pjanic bid
05 June at 10:40Manchester City have had a € 50 million bid for Miralem Pjanic rejected, Tuttosport reports.
The Turin-based paper claims Pjanic is one of Mancheser City’s main summer targets even if the Premier League champions are close to signing Napoli ace Jorginho who also plays in the regista role.
Pjanic was one of Juventus’ most decisive players last season having managed 7 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.
Juventus do not want to sell Pjanic because they believe the Bosnia International is one of the most important players in the team and because an offer of € 50 million is not high enough the consider the sale of the former Roma star who joined the bianconeri for € 30 million in summer 2016.
Manchester City are also in advanced talks to sign Jorginho and a deal between the Serie A and the Premier League giants could be closed for a fee close to € 50 million, including add-ons (read all the details here).
