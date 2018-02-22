Report: Juventus consider selling Higuaín amid PSG interest
15 May at 23:10According to the latest reports from Sport Mediaset, Juventus are seriously considering the possibility of selling Gonzalo Higuaín during this summer’s transfer window.
Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici intend to strengthen the Bianconeri squad with several top-class players before the start of next season. However, in order to do so, they may be forced to sell one of their own.
Meanwhile, it seems they have decided against allowing Paulo Dybala to leave, hence Pipita may depart should an offer of around €50 million. That said, no final decision on his future has been taken as yet.
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are one of several clubs said to be interested in securing his services, but it could be some time before they can make a concrete bid as they await punishment for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
There are rumors in Italy that suggests PSG could look to sign Higuain and Juventus would replace him with Chelsea's Alvaro Morata.— Raffaele (@ItalianoCalcio) May 12, 2018
(Sport Mediaset)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
