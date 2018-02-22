Report: Juventus director meets Raiola to discuss swoop for AC Milan star
11 May at 21:00According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has held a meeting with Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of signing Giacomo Bonaventura from AC Milan during this summer’s transfer window.
Given the fact that the Rossoneri are struggling to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations, there is a good chance that Massimiliano Mirabelli will be forced to sacrifice at least one of Gennaro Gattuso’s key players.
The Bianconeri have never made any secret of the fact that they intend to continue building their success around the most consistent Italian players in Serie A – the former Atalanta star certainly fits that bill.
However, Paratici will face strong competition from the likes of Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in his pursuit of Bonaventura’s signature, though he is valued at around €30 million. Jack has a desire to test himself in the Premier league at some point in his career, but Juve will not give up without a fight.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
