According to Tuttosport , Juventus have prepared a three-stage strategy to get closer to the midfielder. First off: test the grounds with Lazio, which was started two weeks ago by Marotta and Lotito. The last transfer between the two clubs was Stephan Lichtsteiner's move to Juventus back in 2011. In recent days, however, the approach has changed and the climate between the two parties seems to be better.

Secondly, Juve plan to include a technical counterpart in the operation. Marotta, in order to get to the €100m requested by Lazio, is willing to include Marko Pjaca in the deal, worth around €20m. The third move depends on the player's will, who seems interested in joining the Bianconeri. His father, Nikola, has admitted earlier that Juve would be the ideal club for his son.

Juventus' dream of reinforcing the squad for next season is always Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are ready to try everything for the Lazio midfielder, now busy at the World Cup in Russia with his Serbia.