Report: Klopp opens Donnarumma talks with Raiola
17 May at 15:25Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked information about AC Milan star goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma, Tuttosport reports. The Italian keeper is expected to leave the San Siro in the summer and his agent Mino Raiola has never hidden is desire to move the 19-year-old elsewhere.
According to Tuttosport Raiola has recently met Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The German tactician sounded out the availability of a number of clients of the Italian agent, including Donnarumma.
AC Milan are not in the best financial situation ever and are expected to sell at least one of their top stars in the summer. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests AC Milan would be open to sell the talented goalkeeper for a fee above € 70 million.
Raiola, on the other hand, believes the player’s price-tag is too high and is pushing for AC Milan to lower their demands in order to get better commissions.
Donnarumma signed a € 6 million-a-year contract with AC Milan last summer but this season is likely to be his last one at the San Siro.
@lorebetto
