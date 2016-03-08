Report: Lazio chasing Manchester United youngster
06 June at 09:55Serie A giants Lazio are eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.
The 22-year-old Pereira is a product of the Manchester United academy and was on loan at Valencia this past season. He appeared in 23 La Liga games for Valencia, scoring once and assisting thrice.
Corriere dello Sport say that Pereira is a target for Lazio and the biancocelesti are hot on the trails of the midfielder. United can allow the player to leave this summer and Lazio could be his destination.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
