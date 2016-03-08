According to reports out of Italy, Lazio are close to signing two attacking-minded players.

As reported by Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport , Lazio are very close to closing a deal for Sevilla's Joaquin Correa, who would be the successor to Felipe Anderson. The Spanish side are requesting €20m, though Lazio's offer is valued at around €15m. It seems Correa has overtaken Papu Gomez on Lazio's wish list, as Lotito is not willing to raise his €10m offer for Gomez.

As for the backup to Immobile, with Felipe Caicedo leaving the club this summer, Lazio have identified Arsenal's Lucas Perez, who's failed to cement his spot in the starting eleven in London. The former teammate of current Lazio player Luis Alberto, is rumoured to cost around €6-7m, which certainly is a great price for a player of his quality.