Lazio have decided not to put Strakosha, their goalkeeper, on the market despite interest from several big clubs.

The 23-year-old played 53 games for Lazio last season, out of 55 possible. Many clubs are interested in signing him, including Liverpool, but Lazio are not looking to sell.

The two teams that seem to be in pole position of the race are Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. As reported by Corriere Dello Sport , Strakosha owes it all to Tare and Lotito, who gambled on him after a negative spell at Salernitana, insisting on his quality.

Therefore, even though the interest is massive, Lazio have already secured the goalkeeper for next season. With that said, a move won't take place this summer as had been reported.

Take a look at our gallery for some other goalkeeper targets that Liverpool have in mind.