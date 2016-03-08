Report: Leeds owner interested in buying Genoa
26 May at 12:15Genoa is on the verge of a relegation as the club go into the final day hoping for a miracle which can save their spot in the Italy’s top division for the next season.
The Rossoblu are placed on the 18th position, a point behind 17th-placed Empoli. However, the club’s immediate corporate future look bright as per the Financial Times who have reported that the current Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani will be interested in buying the Italian club.
The report further stated that Radrizzani is looking to leave the Peacocks who he had bought two seasons ago to a Qatari company, but he is no mood to leave the football world anytime soon and he will be interested in buying Genoa which was put on sale by Chairman Enrico Preziosi few weeks ago.
Genoa, however, have serious relegation fears. The Grifone will be facing Fiorentina tonight in a key clash for the Serie A survival race. La Viola could also make its ownership soon with Rocco Commisso who is reportedly interested in buying the club.
