Report: Leicester outcast proposed to Inter, the details
23 January at 12:50Inter are studying the transfer market and are looking for important opportunities to try and strengthen Luciano Spalletti's team. Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are examining many potential operations, as numerous agents are proposing international and non-international profiles to the club. Among these, there is also Leicester's Adrien Silva, who is also on the wishlist of Genoa and Roma in Serie A.
The two Nerazzurri directors were contacted by intermediaries yesterday, who have proposed the Portuguese midfielder to Inter. Adrien Silva has collected only two Premier League appearances so far this season and is destined to leave Leicester either this month or in the summer transfer market, as he would like more playing time, either in England or in another country.
According to Sky Sports, the potential deal will be evaluated in the coming days in case the right offer arrives for the eventual departure of another midfielder - Roberto Gagliardini - who has attracted interest from Fiorentina.
Go to comments