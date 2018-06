Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to make offers for Cagliari starlet Nicolò Barella. According to La Nuova Sardegna, the most popular paper in the Italian region of Sardinia, both Klopp and Maurizio Sarri have been monitoring the talented centre midfielder for quite a long period of time.Sarri has yet to be appointed as Chelsea’s new manager (read the latest developments here) but in case the Italian is chosen by the Blues to replace Antonio Conte he’d ask Roman Abramovic to make an offer to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.Barella has had a positive season with Cagliari and isNo coincidence the former Belgium International imposed himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A at Cagliari.