Report: Liverpool and Chelsea ready to bid for the ‘Italian Nainggolan’
13 June at 13:55Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to make offers for Cagliari starlet Nicolò Barella. According to La Nuova Sardegna, the most popular paper in the Italian region of Sardinia, both Klopp and Maurizio Sarri have been monitoring the talented centre midfielder for quite a long period of time.
Sarri has yet to be appointed as Chelsea’s new manager (read the latest developments here) but in case the Italian is chosen by the Blues to replace Antonio Conte he’d ask Roman Abramovic to make an offer to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.
Barella has had a positive season with Cagliari and is tipped to become the next Radja Nainggolan. No coincidence the former Belgium International imposed himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A at Cagliari.
Barella is also wanted in Serie A (Roma, Juve and Inter are strongly interested) but Cagliari boss Tommaso Giulini is not going to accept offers below € 40 million.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
GALLERY: Liverpool and Chelsea targets in Serie A
Go to comments