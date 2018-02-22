Report: Liverpool's maximum bid for Donnarumma
27 May at 21:25According to La Repubblica, Liverpool are currently monitoring the situation of AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, after Karius' horrendous display against Real Madrid.
However, the price tag remains an issue between both parties. As reported by the newspaper, The Reds are only willing to offer around €40m, which the Rossoneri consider too low. In fact, Mirabelli and Fassone are asking for €70m to even consider selling their starlet.
Donnarumma's agent, Mino Raiola, is currently working to lowe this price tag, in order to get his client of AC Milan.
#Donnarumma #Raiola— Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna1) 25 juni 2017
Ieri , Oggi e Domani !!
Go to comments