Report: Maldini wants Ancelotti at AC Milan; the situation

Both managers have a respective contract until 2021, but the chances of seeing any of them stay for next season as well are very slim. According to today's edition of Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Maldini wants to reunite with Ancelotti for next season. Since replacing Giampaolo, Pioli hasn't been able to turn things around for the San Siro side, winning just one of his first five games. On the other hand, Ancelotti hasn't done too well at Napoli either as of late, after a somewhat decent start to the season.

In recent years, the Rossoneri have opted for less experienced yet promising managers, which clearly hasn't worked out. Therefore, it might be time for a big name on the bench.

After the international break, AC Milan will take on Napoli at the San Siro. In many ways, it will be an important game between two troubled managers, although the Partenopei have still done better than the Rossoneri.